The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a crushing loss in Super Bowl 57 to the Kansas City Chiefs, but there's hope that they can find their way back to the big game this year, and win it all this time around. One such reason for optimism is Jalen Carter, who the Eagles grabbed with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carter, who was viewed as arguably the best prospect in the entire draft, saw his stock fall due to his involvement in a serious car crash that resulted in the death of a Georgia football player and staffer. Carter is still going through the wringer in the legal world, but on the football field, he has already set some lofty goals for himself in his first season with Philly, chief of which involves him winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“Yeah, I want to be Defensive Rookie of the Year. I had a lot of goals. It changes every day, but the main goal is Defensive Rookie of the Year.” – Jalen Carter, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Given how dominant Carter was during his time with Georgia in college, it's safe to say that he has a decent shot of reaching his big goal for the upcoming season. Carter is a fantastic run defender who can clog up holes in the middle, but more importantly for his quest to win this award, he can also pressure opposing quarterbacks in the middle of the pocket and rack up sacks.

The Eagles will ease Carter into the action, as they already have a strong defensive line, but that figures to only help him make a massive impact in his rookie campaign for his new team. It's clear that Carter has some sky high expectations for himself, and it will be interesting to see whether or not he is capable of reaching these heights.