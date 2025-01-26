Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is known for his ability to score a chunk of rushing touchdowns by using the well-known “Tush Push.” That move allowed him to make NFL history in the playoffs that involves a record held by Hall of Famer Steve Young.

In the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game between the Eagles and Washington Commanders, Hurts completed a hat trick of rushing touchdowns as he scored his third with 12:24 remaining.

With that score, he passed Young to become the all-time record holder in rushing touchdowns scored in the NFL playoffs. He now has nine touchdowns on the ground, surpassing Young's eight scores.

Hurts finished his day against Washington with 20 completed passes for 246 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he had 16 yards and three scores on 10 carries.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles await AFC winner between Bills-Chiefs in Super Bowl 59

For the second time in three years, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl after beating the Commanders 55-23.

They move forward with their quest to win their second Super Bowl in the last 10 years, having won their first-ever title in the 2017-18 season after beating the New England Patriots 41-33. It will be Hurts' second attempt at the title, having lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

It's a big win for Philadelphia, causing trouble for the Commanders' defense throughout the course of the game.

They had no answer for star running back Saquon Barkley, who pulled off a hat trick of three rushing touchdowns while gaining up to 118 yards on 15 carries. The team had seven total rushing scores, making NFL playoff history as a result.

With their spot in Super Bowl 59 secured, the Eagles await the winner of the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, now underway following kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.