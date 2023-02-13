The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs played one of the most exciting Super Bowls in NFL history Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs erased a double-digit second half deficit to win the game 38-35 in thrilling fashion. Despite the loss, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts put forth an incredible effort.

Hurts finished the game 27-for-38 for 304 yards and a passing touchdown. He also became the second quarterback in NFL playoff history with three rushing touchdowns. He joined Otto Graham with the New York Giants in 1954 in that category. It wasn’t all peaches and cream though, as Hurts also fumbled without contact, which the Chiefs ran back for a touchdown.

After the heartbreaking loss, Jalen Hurts had a sobering, self-reflective reaction.

“This is tough. There’s so much to learn from. I always hold myself to a very high standard…this is something I know that will motivated me. You either win or you learn. It’s a very tough feeling to come up short.”

The Eagles controlled most of the first half. They held the football for most than 21 minutes to just eight and change for the Chiefs. However, Hurts’ fumble returned for a touchdown kept Kansas City in the game. During the second half, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reminded everyone why he is already considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play football.

In both of his Super Bowl victories, he trailed by double digits in the second half. That’s astounding considering there have only ever been a handful of teams to overcome such a deficit to win the big game.

Jalen Hurts however showed that he is more than just an athlete Sunday. He made some incredible throws in tight windows and had he not been playing against an all-time great, likely would have won his first Super Bowl.