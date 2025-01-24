As the Philadelphia Eagles gear up for the NFC Championship, the injury status of quarterback Jalen Hurts has kept fans at the edge of their seat. While Hurts will be suiting up against the Washington Commanders, it'll come with one restriction.

The quarterback confirmed that he will be sporting a knee brace in the championship, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Still, he says his knee injury is progressing, which should allow Eagles fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

“It's been progressing, like coach said,” Hurts said of his knee.

Hurts twisted his knee in the third quarter of the Eagles' Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams. He remained in for the reminder of the game, but clearly something was wrong with his knee. Hurts has been able to return to practice and he appears all systems go for the championship. The only concern will be if his brace affects his mobility.

In their run to the NFC Championship, Hurts has thrown for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He's run for another 106 yards, adding a touchdown on the ground. While his numbers haven't necessarily been explosive, the Eagles are still just one game away from a trip to the Super Bowl.

Even when Hurts gets officially cleared, the fact he's wearing a brace is telling. Philadelphia could lean harder on star running back Saquon Barkley throughout the game. Maybe Hurts has less designed run plays throughout the game.

But still, this is the NFC Championship. The Eagles are still seeking vengeance for their Super Bowl embarrassment. Jalen Hurts won't risk re-injury, but he will give every he's got on the field. Wearing the knee brace ensures he can do just that while staying cautious.

Hurts will get his opportunity to prove he can play through the knee pain on Sunday.