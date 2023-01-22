The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the NFC Championship Game after demolishing the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. The banged-up Eagles were mostly able to get healthy enough but some, like Lane Johnson, weren’t totally 100 percent after a two-week break following the regular season.

Jalen Hurts had a lot of praise for one of his key protectors playing through a rough groin injury in a playoff game. He called Johnson a “true warrior” and said that the Eagles are grateful to have him, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“He’s a warrior,” Hurts said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He’s a true warrior and a very important piece of this team. He’s been doing great things for a very long time, and I’m very grateful to have him. We’re grateful to have him and I’m happy that he’s kind of coming out of this thing clean.”

Johnson has been a mainstay on the Eagles since being drafted in 2013. One of a few holdovers from their championship-winning team, the 32-year-old is looking to help them secure another Super Bowl. Hurts himself had to work his way back from injury before putting on a show against the Eagles’ divisional rival.

The Eagles steamrolled the Giants 38-7 on their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having Johnson helped the offense fire on all cylinders and put the game out of reach early. They will face either the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.