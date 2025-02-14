Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl 59 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a championship parade through Philadelphia on Friday. During an interview with FOX 29 Philly, the Eagles' star quarterback shared his candid thoughts on securing the franchise’s second Super Bowl title in New Orleans.

“It’s amazing – truly thinking about all the hard work you put in, all the effort, all the support from friends showing up in this amazing city… It’s awesome to enjoy yourself in the city like we have,” Hurts said.

The Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Chiefs marked a moment of redemption for Hurts and his teammates, who fell short in Super Bowl 57 against Kansas City. Hurts delivered a commanding performance on football’s biggest stage, passing for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while completing 77.3% of his passes. He also showcased his dual-threat ability, rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown, finishing the game with a 119.7 passer rating. His efforts earned him Super Bowl MVP honors, making him the second quarterback in franchise history to win the award after Nick Foles in Super Bowl 52.

Jalen Hurts reflects on Eagles Super Bowl 59 win vs. Chiefs amid citywide celebration

Furthermore, Hurts emphasized the significance of leading Philadelphia’s passionate fanbase, recognizing the support the city has given him and the team throughout the season.

“It’s an honor to truly lead this city. To play the role that I play – I know a lot of people do a lot to come and watch us on Sundays and we leave it all out there on the field. It’s just a moment to celebrate,” Hurts said.

The Eagles' championship parade drew massive crowds as fans lined the streets to celebrate with the team. Hurts acknowledged the turnout but admitted he had no specific expectations for the event.

“I never had any expectations but I know the Eagles fans are always going to show up. I’m very blessed and just enjoying the moment,” he said.

The Super Bowl 59 victory capped off a dominant season for Philadelphia, which avenged its Super Bowl 57 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Notably, the Eagles thwarted the Chiefs' attempt to secure a historic third consecutive Super Bowl title, a feat no team has accomplished in the Super Bowl era. Hurts' performance solidified his status as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks, and at just 26 years old, he has already cemented his place in Eagles history.