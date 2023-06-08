The Philadelphia Eagles have had quite the offseason, dominating the draft and improving and reshaping one of the already more talented rosters in the NFL. Though they lost a number of key members to their 14-win team from a year ago, one important player who many thought was done with football is back for one more run.

Eagles center Jason Kelce teased retirement each of the last two seasons but will suit up for his 13th NFL season in 2023. Eagles fans are more than excited about the news and apparently it caught the eye of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was asked about what stood out to him in terms of the Eagles' offseason moves.

“Kelce's back. That stood out,” Hurts said.

Hurts is obviously fond of playing with Kelce and just having him around the building. It's easy to see why, as Kelce has widely been regarded as a high-character guy and beloved by fans and his teammates.

There are few at the center position and in the NFL in general who have had as good of a career as Kelce has with the Eagles. He's a five-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection and hasn't missed a game since 2014. He's as close to a lock of a Hall of Fame player as any offensive lineman has been.

Jason Kelce is one of the most well-liked and followed athletes in Philadelphia sports. Having him back for another season will do wonders for the Eagles and he's sure to be a big part of their success in 2023.