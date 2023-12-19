Eagles QB Jalen Hurts clearly wasn't pleased with his performance on Monday against the Seahawks.

The Philadelphia Eagles did not have the best of offensive nights on Monday against the Seattle Seahawks. All the hullabaloo surrounding their coaching situation on the defensive side of the football has overshadowed the fact that the Eagles offense, led by Jalen Hurts, has been lifeless as of late. Hurts, in particular, did not look right against the Seahawks, looking like a backup quarterback in the process against a resurgent Drew Lock.

Hurts' passing was dismal; not only did he complete just 17 of his 31 passes for 143 yards, he also threw two interceptions without making a single touchdown pass. Simply put, it's hard for the Eagles to win when their star quarterback plays the way he did against the Seahawks on Monday.

Of course, it's important to note that Jalen Hurts was, indeed, playing hurt on Monday night against the Seahawks. The Eagles quarterback was dealing with an illness, which may have hampered his performance level in Week 15. Nevertheless, Hurts contended that “him being sick is irrelevant” and that he just “didn't play good enough”, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com.

With the Eagles in dire need of some offensive scoring punch, Hurts also said that some of his miscues on the night came as a result of him being aggressive. That, however, clearly did not work, with the Seahawks defense matching the mediocre Eagles offense stride for stride in what ended up being a 20-17 win for Seattle.

Now, Nick Sirianni said that he's not going to make any more coaching changes in the aftermath of the Eagles' defeat. But with their offense sputtering, he will be better off looking for some solutions to the team's struggles especially with the playoffs nearing.