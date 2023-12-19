Nick Sirianni and the Eagles are opting to be patient in the aftermath of a crushing loss against the Seahawks.

The worst time to go into a slump in professional sports, aside from doing so in the playoffs itself, is when the postseason is approaching. The Philadelphia Eagles, after a stellar 10-2 start to their 2023 NFL season, have now lost two straight games in infuriating fashion. In Week 14, they were on the receiving end of a blowout loss against the Dallas Cowboys, and now, in Week 15, the Eagles were in disarray on offense all night long, opening up the door for the Seattle Seahawks to steal the game in the fourth quarter thanks to a clutch catch from Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

There is still time for the Eagles, of course, to right the ship before the playoffs begin. But it's becoming increasingly clear over the past two weeks that head coach Nick Sirianni and company will have to approach things differently moving forward, beginning with their Week 16 matchup against the New York Giants.

Approaching things differently could entail bringing in a fresh pair of eyes to oversee an Eagles offense that's in disarray. Nevertheless, Sirianni, following Philadelphia's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night, declared that he wouldn't be making other hasty decisions in terms of personnel, according to Chris Franklin of NJ.com.

The Eagles, as one would recall, made an out of left field switch to their coaching roles prior to their clash against the Seahawks. After a dispiriting defensive performance against the Cowboys in Week 14, Nick Sirianni and company opted to elevate Matt Patricia into a bigger defensive role, taking over playcalling duties on that end of the field from Sean Desai.

Nonetheless, it's looking like what the Eagles need to do is figure out some changes to let their offense breathe a little more. Among teams with 10+ wins on the season, Philadelphia has the worst point total for the season, and they don't exactly have the best defense in the league to compensate.

Now, Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles' offensive players must perform better. But don't be too surprised if the Eagles, heading into next week's game against the Giants, seek the aid of another decision-maker to aid the team's scoring attack.