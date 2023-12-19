Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shouldn't be on social media tonight with how ruthless NFL fans are after Philly's loss to Drew Lock and the Seahawks.

The Philadelphia Eagles appeared hellbent on righting the ship during their Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks after they suffered their worst defeat of the 2023 season in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys. And the Eagles, on paper, looked like they had a huge advantage in the quarterback department against the Seahawks, with the MVP-caliber Jalen Hurts taking on Drew Lock, who's only filling in as the Seahawks' starter amid Geno Smith's injury.

Lock didn't exactly have a good game in his first start of the season during Week 14 in a 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But the 27-year old QB unexpectedly outplayed Eagles star Jalen Hurts on Monday night. In addition to completing a much better percentage of his passes (Lock completed 67 percent of his 33 attempts compared to 55 percent for Hurts on 31) and a better yard total (208 vs. 143), the Seahawks QB also threw the game-winning touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Simply put, Jalen Hurts didn't look right on Monday in what ended up being a 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. Just to rub even more salt on the wound, the Eagles QB threw two interceptions without completing a single touchdown pass. And with the playoffs approaching, the NFL community on Twitter (X) clowned Hurts for what was a terrible performance especially in comparison to Drew Lock's.

“jalen hurts losing to drew lock is like michael jordan losing to joe smith OH MY GOODNESS THIS IS THE CRAZIEST THING I EVER WITNESSED IN FOOTBALL,” one fan resorted to hyperbole.

Jalen Hurts is even receiving ‘overrated' criticisms from fans who clearly aren't liking what they're seeing from the Eagles QB as of late.

“All you need to know about Jalen Hurts being overrated is that when Drew Lock and Zach Wilson played him they both outplayed him,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Losing to Drew Lock is Rock Bottom for Jalen Hurts Eagles. What a f**king disgrace I will never get over this loss.”

Some fans are now wondering whether that one analyst who said that the Eagles should consider starting Marcus Mariota over Jalen Hurts was onto something.

“Maybe that analyst was right about benching jalen hurts for Marcus mariota,” the fan expressed.

The Eagles will be hoping that Jalen Hurts rights the ship soon, especially if they were to make good on their ambition of winning the Super Bowl.