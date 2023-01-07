By Joey Mistretta · 1 min read

Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the New York Giants, per Jeff McLane. The star QB has missed the past two games due to injury. He was listed as questionable prior to this update.

The Eagles have fallen to 13-3 amid his absence, losing their past two games in a row. As a result, the 49ers, Vikings, and Cowboys all enter Week 18 trailing Philadelphia by just one game. Jalen Hurts’ status will provide Philadelphia with a critical benefit as they look to take care of business vs. New York.

