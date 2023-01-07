Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the New York Giants, per Jeff McLane. The star QB has missed the past two games due to injury. He was listed as questionable prior to this update.

The Eagles have fallen to 13-3 amid his absence, losing their past two games in a row. As a result, the 49ers, Vikings, and Cowboys all enter Week 18 trailing Philadelphia by just one game. Jalen Hurts’ status will provide Philadelphia with a critical benefit as they look to take care of business vs. New York.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Giants Eagles prediction

NFL Odds: Giants vs. Eagles prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/8/2023

Brendan Smith ·

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, injury

Jalen Hurts injury update will make Eagles fans thrilled with NFC East title within reach

Jedd Pagaduan ·

AJ Brown, Eagles, Jalen Hurts

AJ Brown makes bold Jalen Hurts Week 18 prediction Philly fans will love

Rexwell Villas ·

More to come on this story.