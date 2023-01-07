By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The New York Giants will conclude their regular season by taking on their division rival Philadelphia Eagles in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Eagles prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York clinched a playoff spot with their dominant win over Indianapolis last week, bringing their record to 9-6-1. It is unclear whether the team will be playing or resting their starters in this one. Head coach Brian Daboll is clearly the right man for the job in New York.

Philadelphia has cruised to a 13-3 record, first place in the loaded NFC East. A five-game winning streak was followed by an immediate two-game losing streak. The top seed in the NFC is in jeopardy with the recent slide. Head coach Nick Sirianni has secured his second straight winning season to begin his career.

Here are the Giants-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Eagles Odds

New York Giants: +14.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

How To Watch Giants vs. Eagles

TV: CBS

Stream: NFL Plus

Time: 4:26 PM ET/ 1:26 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones has proven to be the answer at quarterback, at least for now, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Jones is also second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns. Saquon Barkley leads the team with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, once again regaining his pre-injury form. New York has rushed for 2,390 yards and 20 touchdowns as a team, and Philadelphia has allowed 1,939 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns to their opponents.

With injuries decimating an already thin roster, Darius Slayton leads the team with 724 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins, who was picked up after his release from Buffalo, are tied for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns. New York has averaged 21.8 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

New York’s defense ranks 16th by allowing 21.8 points, improving thanks to a dominant weekend against Indianapolis. Dexter Lawrence leads the team with seven and a half sacks, while the team has totaled 38 sacks. Philadelphia has allowed 41 sacks by their opponents.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Hurts has returned to practice, but Sirianni has yet to name a starter for this one. Hurts has thrown for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions, but is now nursing a shoulder injury. Gardner Minshew has been Hurts’ replacement, throwing for 663 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Miles Sanders leads the team with 1,236 rushing yards, ranking second with 11 touchdowns. Hurts leads the team with 13 rushing touchdowns.

AJ Brown leads the team with 1,401 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. DeVonta Smith is the team’s second-leading receiver with 1,129 yards and seven touchdowns. Tight end Dallas Goedert has hauled in three touchdowns. Philadelphia’s offense ranks third with 28.4 points per game.

Philadelphia is eighth in the league by allowing 20.5 points per game. Four Eagles have at least 10 sacks, while Philadelphia has totaled 68 sacks as a team. New York’s offensive line has been shaky at times, allowing 47 sacks to their opponents.

Final Giants-Eagles Prediction & Pick

While this line is likely skewed to the assumption that New York will rest their starters, I think 14 is too large of a spread regardless.

Final Giants-Eagles Prediction & Pick: New York +14.5 (-110), over 43.5 (-105)