By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are entering the final gameweek of the 2022-23 NFL regular season as the best team in the NFC with a 13-3 record, and it’s thanks in large part to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ MVP-caliber play. However, the past two weeks have put a bit of a damper on what had been such an incredible season for the Eagles. With Hurts out due to a shoulder injury, Gardner Minshew hasn’t been able to lead Philly to victory.

But Eagles fans need not worry, for Jalen Hurts is on track to play in Week 18 against the New York Giants with everything still to play for in the season.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed that Hurts “is trending in the right direction” with regards to starting on Sunday.

The ball remains in the Eagles’ court. With a win, they will earn the NFC East crown, a Wild Card bye, and homefield advantage throughout the postseason, exponentially increasing their odds of a Super Bowl win. Thus, Jalen Hurts’ impending return should come at just the right time, especially with the Giants having nothing to play for having secured the sixth seed.

Nevertheless, a loss isn’t the end of the world for the Eagles’ Wild Card bye hopes. If they lose, they will need both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers to slip up as well. But the Eagles would definitely much rather take matters into their own hands. And whose hands are better equipped to lead them into the promised land than Jalen Hurts?