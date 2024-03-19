Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is lending a helping hand to a family in need. Hurts is paying the funeral expenses for a high school football player that was killed in a shooting, per Bleacher Report.
Texas high school football player Jarvon Coles was killed in a tragic shooting incident that occurred on March 9. Police responded to a welfare check at a house party, per Bleacher Report. Coles was found at the party with a gunshot wound to his chest. Medical personnel attempted to give Coles CPR, but were unable to save him. The suspects left the scene in a vehicle and remain at large, per Bleacher Report.
Coles played for North Shore High School, and was a scholar student. As a senior at the school, he had offers from as many as 15 colleges, per NFL Network. The Eagles' Hurts also played high school football in Texas at a rival school. After reading about the shooting, Hurts decided to pay for the player's funeral expenses in a tremendous gesture.
Hurts is to be commended for helping the young man's family in this way. The Eagles quarterback finished the 2023 season with 3,858 passing yards, and 23 touchdowns. He led the Eagles to the NFC playoffs despite an injury. The team eventually bowed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.
Hurts was born in Houston, and played high school football at Channelview. Channelview and North Shore have a longstanding rivalry in football as members of Texas Division 6A Region III, per Bleacher Report. Hurts graduated from the high school in 2016, before playing college football at Alabama. He joined the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.