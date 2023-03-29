Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

When Jalen Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, there were questions if Hurts could be the long-term answer at quarterback for the team.

Gradual improvement in 2021, followed by an MVP-caliber season in 2022, and the Eagles appear to be believers. After Hurts led Philly to the Super Bowl, the question has changed from whether or not he’s the man, to when is he going to get a contract extension from the club.

During the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie addresses the talks about an extension with Jalen Hurts, and what he likes about the man who came within an eyelash of leading his team to the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory. The comments were captured by Eagles insider Dave Spadaro via Twitter.

“The thing with Jalen I’m so optimistic about is he’s got an incredible passion for being phenomenal .. Jalen is the most mature 24-year-old I’ve ever come across. … We’ll be working with Jalen, I’m sure, for a long time,” Lurie said.

When it comes to discussions about contract negotiations, most things said or heard are cordial and respectful, not wanting to upset one side or the other. With that said, the comments Lurie had about Hurts’ maturity and passion have been commonplace since the QB’s high school days.

It does help that Hurts is good at football, but the intangibles and leadership qualities are what coaches and front offices are looking for in their quarterbacks. It sounds like Lurie and the Eagles found theirs, and judging off of the owner’s words, Hurts will be in Philly for years to come.