Jalen Hurts’ reaction to A.J. Brown telling him about rumored OTA struggles

The Philadelphia Eagles are set for an extremely important 2022 season. After turning over the offense to their young quarterback Jalen Hurts last season, the Eagles went out and got him more weapons, such as star wide receiver A.J. Brown, for their upcoming campaign in hopes that it will lead them back to the playoffs.

Much of Philly’s success will rely on Jalen Hurts’ shoulders. So when reports came out after OTAs that Hurts had struggled mightily, Eagles fans everywhere were understandably concerned. It didn’t take long for Brown to dispute those rumors, and claim that Hurts had been doing fine in OTAs.

Brown eventually informed Hurts about his supposed OTA struggles, and Hurts apparantly wasn’t too phased by the reports. When asked about how he felt in response to Brown telling him about his reported struggles, Hurts came back with a perfect response.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, after teammate A.J. Brown told him about summer report that he struggled in OTAs: "Must have been a slow day." — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) July 27, 2022

Hurts doesn’t seem too concerned with the outside perception that he had a rough go of it at OTAs. He knows better than anyone whether or not he actually struggled, and even if he did, it doesn’t sound like something that he is going to carry with him throughout training camp.

It’s good to see Hurts have confidence in himself and his play moving forward, but until he takes the field and shows some improvement, the Eagles and their fans are going to be skeptical of Hurts, which is admittedly fair. But Hurts has all the weapons in place to help him succeed in 2022 and future seasons. If he can’t put the pieces together early on this season, it’s safe to assume that Philly could be in some trouble moving forward.