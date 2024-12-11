Despite an 11-2 record, there has been some drama between Philadelphia Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, as the latter said that the “passing” has been an issue with the team. While this Eagles storyline has been the center of attention, former player Jason Kelce gave his two cents on the situation and how it could lead to a positive trajectory for the teammates and the team as a whole.

Kelce has been teammates with Hurts and Brown as he just retired from the Eagles and football last season, so his comments hold more weight than most about the topic of conversation. He would even say that this will “bring these guys closer together” and make them “galvanized,” as said on the podcast “New Heights” with his brother Travis Kelce, tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I tend to think that these comments and all this media stuff is only going to bring these guys closer together,” Kelce said. “That’s where I look at it. Like when stuff like this happens, I think that these guys are going to be galvanized because they realize how good they are. Kellen Moore and all these guys are going to keep growing this offense to be the best dialed-up machine they can be by the postseason. I’m very excited to where all this stuff is headed.”

“This team has an identity right now, and that identity right now is running the ball with Saquon Barkley and exposing the secondary when they commit to stopping that run,” Kelce continued. “They have all of those pieces able to do that. I understand that balance is going to help, that’s just the reality as an offense, you want to have balance.”

A look at the struggles of the Eagles' offense led by Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown

People were shocked to see Brown say that “passing” was something for Philadelphia to improve on in terms of the offense. So far this season, Hurts has thrown for 2,602 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions, as last Sunday in the win over the Carolina Panthers, he threw for only 108 yards, though he had two scores.

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would give his thoughts on the passing struggles, saying there is a “ton of good in there” via the team's transcripts.

“That’s a good question,” Moore said. “I think obviously something we’ll continue to evaluate and give ourselves the best opportunities to be successful. I think there’s a ton of good in there. Some situational football, I think we did really well. On first and second down, obviously, there’s some growth opportunities coming out of this game for us, just to play cleaner and more efficient football.”

“On my side, I’m going to focus on how I can help from the play design, from sequencing within a game,” Moore continued. “Obviously there’s plenty of good throughout the season and throughout even this past game in some situational football that we did a really good job.”

The Eagles look to continue their strong lead in the NFC East as they next face the Pittsburgh Steelers.