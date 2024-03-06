Jason Kelce is undeniably one of the greatest players in the Philadelphia Eagles' long history, but his impact transcends the football field. He touched the city and NFL community with his larger-than-life personality and giving nature. He did more than fans even realized, though.
Kelce's longtime athletic trainer and friend, who is battling cancer, provided the public with further insight into the future Hall of Fame center's big heart.
“In what would be his final season, when I was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo radiation and chemo, he offered his shore house if I needed to get away, and offered to pay for meal services to help my wife and me out, and he called me randomly when I had been home, too sick to come in because of chemo, just to check on me and chat about random things,” he posted on Instagram, via BroBible's Jacob Elsey. “That’s who he is as a person.”
Those acts of kindness alone illustrate the eight-time All-Pro's affect on others, but it goes even farther than that. Before his retirement speech, which was full with emotion and passion, Jason Kelce was thinking about his sick friend.
“I taped this guy’s ankles and thumbs everyday for 13 seasons, and when he played his last game in Tampa, again I couldn’t be there due to cancer,” trainerjeo wrote on Instagram. “And when he told me he would be retiring and I expressed my regret of not being the last person to ever tape him, he offered to have me tape him for his retirement press conference.”
Kelce obviously doesn't forget those who helped him throughout his storied NFL journey, whether that be his family, support system, teammates, Eagles staff members or his many fans. But he uses much more than words to show his gratitude.