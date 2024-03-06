Being feted alongside his brother, Travis, on Tuesday during the Cleveland Cavaliers' thrilling home win over the NBA-leading Boston Celtics apparently wasn't a special enough early retirement celebration for Jason Kelce. Just a day after officially hanging up his cleats during a tear-jerking press conference, the future Hall-of-Famer got his post-playing days off to an extra “hot” start—literally.
Teasing Wednesday's episode of New Heights, Kelce was filmed jumping onto a burning folding table as his younger brother watched nearby.
Jason’s retirement is off to a hot start … literally
NEW EPISODE. TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/6lfsLVV996
— New Heights (@newheightshow) March 5, 2024
Good thing firefighters were on the scene. As Kelce rolls off the flattened table with flames still ablaze, you can see fire lit on the back of his upper right hamstring. Yikes!
A six-time First Team All-Pro at center with Philadelphia, Kelce officially announced his retirement on Monday during a press conference at team headquarters. Fighting through heavy, persistent tears, the 36-year-old read a farewell letter about how he came to love football and the relationships and moments that mattered most to him during an iconic 13-year career.
“I've been asked many times why did I choose football — what drew me to the game — and I never have an answer that gets it right,” Kelce said, per Tim McManus of ESPN. “The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song … your favorite book. It's what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.
“Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt. There was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic and then get told, ‘Good job.' I love football.”
Jason Kelce retires as a surefire future Hall-of-Famer and arguably the greatest center of his generation. Don't worry about him fading from the public eye, though, Eagles fans. As his burning-table stunt makes abundantly clear, the Brothers Kelce media empire won't be going anywhere.