Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is plenty familiar with Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who will start in place of an injured Dak Prescott for the indefinite future.

Moore spent time coaching Rush in Dallas for a total of four seasons. He served as the quarterbacks coach in one of those and the offensive coordinator for the remaining three years.

“[Cowboys QB Cooper Rush] Coop is a really smart player. He has a great feel for the game,” Moore said in a press release from the Philadelphia Eagles official website. “Anticipation. Vision. Feel for what the defense is doing. I think he puts himself in a really good position. He can handle volume from an offensive game plan perspective. When Coop has gone in there, he’s had success. It’ll still be a challenge for us.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also had a high level of praise for Rush, not just in regards to what he is able to do on the field but also for the type of teammate and person he is, according to ESPN.

“Cooper's been great in getting Dak ready to play, and now Dak, they'll be some role reversal there,” McCarthy said in a report from ESPN. “[Rush's] temperament is excellent. I would say he's as even-keeled as an individual, especially a quarterback, that I've had the opportunity to work with. Cerebral. Smart. He gives you the flexibility to continue to play. I think that's what you want in all your quarterbacks. You don't want to get to a spot where you have to change a bunch of things offensively because who's behind center.”

Rush has seen limited action in four games with the Cowboys in 2024, connecting on 22 of his 39 passing attempts for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception. How well he makes up for the absence of Prescott will be something to watch.