Miles Sanders gets ‘hopeful’ Week 1 injury update for Eagles

Miles Sanders is up against the clock when it comes to being ready to go for Week 1, but Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni dropped an optimistic update on his lead running back. Via Josh Tolentino, Sirianni indicated the team is “hopeful” that Sanders will be available when they take on the Detroit Lions in the regular season opener.

Nick Sirianni says the team is “hopeful” RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) will be ready for Week 1 pic.twitter.com/NtjP7PoEIt — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 1, 2022

Sanders has been bothered by a hamstring issue he picked up in Philadelphia’s preseason opener against the Jets. The Eagles running back hasn’t practiced since sustaining the injury, but Sirianni doesn’t seem worried about him potentially missing Week 1.

Fans should get a clearer update on Sanders’ Week 1 outlook after the Eagles release their first injury report on Wednesday, Sept. 7. If Sanders still isn’t practicing at that point, it would be a significant cause for concern.

If Sanders is unable to suit up in Week 1, the Eagles would likely lean heavily upon Kenneth Gainwell, while Boston Scott would also figure to see an increased snap count. Obviously, Philly would prefer to have Sanders available, and Sirianni’s comments suggest the running back is trending in the right direction.

Last season, Miles Sanders featured in 12 games for the Eagles. He carried the ball 137 times for 754 yards but failed to score a single touchdown on the year. Across three seasons in the league, the 25-year-old has played 40 games, starting 34. He has 9 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns in his career while racking up 2,439 yards.

This could be something of a make-or-break year for Sanders, who is entering the final year of his contract. The former 2019 second-round pick will need to impress in the 2022 NFL season if he wants to get a big contract in free agency. Staying healthy will go a long way towards that, so hopefully, Sanders is able to stay on the field this year.