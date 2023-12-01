Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni explains what makes San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy a 'winner'

The NFC's top two seeds are facing off this weekend when the San Francisco 49ers head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. The last time these teams matched up, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered his first loss as a starter.

Of course, that loss comes with an asterisk since Purdy was injured on the 49ers' first drive of the game. Overall, Purdy has been phenomenal at leading his teams to wins, going 13-3 as a regular season starter.

Ahead of the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spoke about what makes Purdy great at getting those wins.

“I think he's a winner,” Sirianni said. “I think he's got good athleticism, I think he knows where to go with the football in a timely fashion, and I think he is accurate going there. Those are the things you want in a quarterback, and so hats off to him and Kyle and their staff for putting him in good positions and continuing to develop this guy,” via Jordan Elliott of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Again, I just think the guy is a winner, and I have a lot of respect for him, and you can see that on tape.”

Sirianni also has a winning quarterback on his own team in Jalen Hurts. After going just 1-3 during his rookie season, Hurts is 32-9 since, including leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance and the No. 1 seed a year ago. His Eagles are on pace to capture the NFC's top seed again as they have the NFL's best record at 10-1.

Both Purdy and Hurts have proven to be winners through their young careers. However, what could separate them is which of the two wins these huge conference matchups, particularly when the playoffs come around.