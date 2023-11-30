Niners' Brock Purdy offers his feelings on facing the Eagles for the first time since suffering an elbow injury in last year's NFC title game

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in Week 13 in a game that could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game — once again. These two teams have been dominant throughout the season, and the only other NFC team that seems to be in the same class is the Dallas Cowboys. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, who was injured in last year's NFC title game, knows it is an important game. However, he is not turning it into a revenge match.

“Yeah, I got hurt there and everything, but for me, it's Week 13,” said Purdy. “We're going on the road in a hostile environment. We're late in the season, so every game is obviously big for us. And so that's where I'm at with my mindset. Am I going to go back and feel a certain way? None of that. It's a new year, two new teams, slightly different in ways. So that's how I'm looking at it.”

The Eagles come into the game with a 10-1 record, having beaten the Buffalo Bills 37-34 in overtime last week. Many NFL observers considered the Buffalo-Philadelphia game to be the best matchup of the season. This matchup between the Niners and Eagles could match or top that.

The 49ers bring an 8-3 record into this matchup, and they have won 3 games in a row. Purdy is healthy and has been for much of the season, but when he suffered a damaged elbow in last year's title game, the Niners lost touch with the Eagles.

Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,671 yards and has a 19-6 touchdown to interception ratio. He is depending on teammates Christian McCaffrey (939 rushing yards), Deebo Samuel (34-474-1), Brandon Aiyuk (45-881-5) and George Kittle (46-667-5) to make big plays against the Eagles.