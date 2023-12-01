The Cowboys picked up an early week 13 win on TNF, so Dak Prescott will be watching the Eagles-49ers on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys took on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and it was a thriller. These two teams ended up getting into a shootout, and it was the Cowboys that came out on top. Dallas escaped with a 41-35 win, and they are now a little bit closer to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East standings. The Eagles are 10-1 and the Cowboys are 9-3. It's going to a tight race to the finish line, and Philadelphia also has a huge game this weekend that is crucial for the playoff race. They will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

Eagles-49ers is obviously a huge game for both of those teams as they are both two of the best in the NFL, but it's also big for the Cowboys. They need Philadelphia to lose a couple games, and the 49ers might be their best hope of making that happen. It should be a great game, and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott will be watching.

“I'll be watching that game and then using that as a little bit of a film study, honestly,” Dak Prescott said, according to an article from ESPN. “Then when that game's over, first thing Monday morning, trust me, I'll be watching the game from the last time we played them again to the games that they've played in the last month between the time that we played them. Excited for it. Really am. The way that we're playing, understanding how that game went the last time. We get to get that bunch here at home. A lot of things to be excited about. And most importantly is us taking another step in getting better and to where we want to be.”

The Eagles and Cowboys already played once this season, and round one went to Philly. However, they will meet again next weekend, and if the 49ers beat the Eagles on Sunday, the Cowboys will have a chance to move into a tie in first place in the division. They lost a close one on the road in early November, but this next matchup will be in Dallas.

There are a lot of good matchups coming up across the NFL, but they don't get much better than 49ers-Eagles and Cowboys-Eagles. It's going to be a fun race to the postseason.