The Philadelphia Eagles are having an excellent 2024 season. Philly is 4-2 heading into Week 8 and has an intriguing matchup against Cincinnati on Sunday. The Eagles are confident that they can have another strong day, led by their biggest stars on offense.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spoke with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Sunday morning ahead of the game. Sirianni spoke confidently about his team, including QB Jalen Hurts and RB Saquon Barkley. He made a point of specifically highlighting Hurts.

“Ton of confidence in our guys,” Sirianni said. “Jalen just [needs to] continue to go out there and be himself. Jalen's a big-time playmaker, and he's going to make some big plays in this game.”

The Eagles are coming off a strong offensive performance against the Giants in Week 7. Saquon Barkley was the featured piece of the offense in his first game back playing his old team. He did not disappoint, rushing for 176 yards and one touchdown while also adding two receptions for 11 yards.

Jalen Hurts had a good game himself, but his stats were limited because Philadelphia was able to pound the rock all day long. Hurts finished with 114 passing yards and a touchdown. He also added seven carries for 22 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles match up well against a weak Bengals defense and should find some success in both the running and passing game.

Nick Sirianni gives honest review of Joe Burrow ahead of Eagles-Bengals clash

The Eagles may not be facing a ferocious defense, but they do have to contend with QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.

Sirianni does not plan on underestimating Burrow. He spoke earlier this week about how impressive Burrow is as a QB, going all the way back to college.

“He’s obviously a really good player who’s done it at a high level for a very long time. Thinking back on that team that he had in college – he still has one of the guys that he was throwing to in college – and just how fun that was to watch,” Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday.

Sirianni believes that Burrow elevates the other plays on Cincinnati's offense and makes them a dangerous unit.

“He just plays at a high level each and every year, and this is a really good offense,” Sirianni continued. “A lot of respect for this offense with the weapons they have, and then obviously [Bengals QB] Joe Burrow.”

Philadelphia will certainly have its hands full on defense going against Burrow, Chase, and company on Sunday.