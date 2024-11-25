The Philadelphia Eagles are looking unstoppable. Nick Sirianni and his squad demolished the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood on Sunday night and in the process extended their win streak to seven games. Not only that, but Philly's 37-20 win over the Rams ensured the NFC East division team of a winning season regardless of how the rest of the 2024 NFL campaign shakes out.

That also means that Sirianni just made franchise history, as pointed out by Bill Colarulo of 97.5 The Fanatic Middays.

“With the Eagles 9th win of the season they are guaranteed a winning season. Nick Sirianni is now the only coach in franchise history to start his career with 4 straight winning seasons,” Colarulo shared via X (formerly Twitter) following the Eagles' Week 12 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Sirianni became Philadelphia's head coach in 2021 and steered them to a 9-8 record and an appearance in the NFL playoffs. They failed to get past the wild-card round in that season but the Eagles came just a win away from raising a Vince Lombardi Trophy in the 2022 season in which they went 14-3. In the 2023 campaign, Sirianni guided Philly to an 11-6 record before losing again in the wild-card round.

The Eagles are humming under Nick Sirianni

With six more games left to play this season, the Eagles have a chance of tying — or breaking — the 14-win mark they had under Sirianni in 2022.

However, the real goal for the Eagles is clear, and that's to win the Super Bowl.

Since going 2-2 heading into a Week 5 bye, Sirianni and his Eagles have not looked back. They emerged from the bye like a new team, beating the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders along the way before taking down the Rams.

Against the Rams, Philadelphia relied a lot on the powerful legs of running back Saquon Barkley, who lit up Los Angeles' defense for 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries

The Eagles have a big matchup ahead of them, one that can be considered as a potential Super Bowl preview, as Philly is scheduled to face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.