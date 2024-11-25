Saquon Barkley conquered a slew of historic milestones with his Week 12 performance. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-20 on Sunday Night Football.

Barkley set franchise single-game records for rushing yards and scrimmage yards, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In his last two games, Barkley has amassed 500 scrimmage yards, a feat achieved only by NFL Hall-Of-Famers Walter Payton (1977) and Ollie Matson (1954). He also became the sixth player in NFL history to rattle off two rushing touchdowns of 70-plus yards in a single game.

With 1,649 scrimmage yards through his first 11 games with the Eagles, Barkley trails only Eric Dickerson’s 1,726 in 1983 for the most by a player in their first 11 games with a franchise.

Barkley’s 255 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns catapulted the Eagles to their seventh consecutive win at 9-2. He also recorded four catches for 47 yards — totaling 302 all-purpose yards for the game.

Head coach Nick Sirianni delivered a solid game plan for Barkley and the offense, despite DeVonta Smith’s injury absence.

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley strengthens MVP case

Each of Barkley’s scores against the Rams came in crucial moments. Throughout Philadelphia’s devastating collapse last season, the major problem became the dearth of homerun plays when Jalen Hurts and the passing game went through tough stages. Barkley has been the answer this time around.

His ability to completely shift the momentum has been uncanny, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down as the Eagles’ offensive line continues to return to form.

The Eagles have pulled well ahead of the pack in the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys were able to finish the job against the Washington Commanders in Week 12, bringing the Commanders’ record to 7-5 with one loss already delivered to them by Philadelphia.

Barkley and the Eagles will test their dominance against one of the AFC’s strongest teams in the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 13.