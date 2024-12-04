ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Eagles are rolling, having won eight straight games entering this game. The Panthers have had a rough season but have looked much better recently than the rest of the year. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Eagles prediction and pick.

Panthers-Eagles Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have not met since 2021. The Eagles won the game 21-18 in Charlotte, but they lost the 2018 matchup 21-17 in Philadelphia. These two teams are very different this year, with the Eagles easily being the better team compared to the Panthers. It will be interesting to see how the Panthers compete in this spot.

Overall Series: Eagles lead 8-5

Here are the Panthers-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Eagles Odds

Carolina Panthers: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +520

Philadelphia Eagles: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -720

Over: 45.5 (-112)

Under: 45.5 (-108)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Eagles

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Carolina Panthers have had a rough season this year on offense. Their offense has struggled, averaging 292.3 yards and 18.1 points per game. It is statistically the third-worst offense in the NFL. They have switched quarterbacks between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton. Bryce Young has been playing better under center recently. He has 1,381 passing yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 59.4% completion percentage. The receivers have been balanced out wide, but Xavier Leggette has been the best player, with 393 yards and four touchdowns on 37 receptions. Chuba Hubbard has been great in the backfield in this offense. He has 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 189 carries. This offense has been playing better in recent games, but they have a huge challenge against the Eagles defense, which is statistically the best defense in the NFL. It will be a struggle to move the ball on this defense.

The Panthers' defense has been awful this season. They are allowing 392.1 yards per game, the second-worst in the NFL. They are also the worst scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 30.5 points per game. They have been awful against the ground and the pass but slightly better against the pass. They allow 225.3 yards through the air and 166.8 yards on the ground. A'Shawn Robinson, Josey Jewell, and Jadeveon Clowney are the best players up front, Then, Xavier Woods and Jaycee Horn are playing well in the secondary. This Panthers' defense will have a huge challenge against Saquon Barkley. They have the worst rushing defense in the NFL, and Barkley might have a field day in this game against the Panthers. He has an MVP-caliber season, which is the key to this game.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia Eagles look unstoppable right now. Their offense has been great and is third in the league in yards per game at 377.7 yards. Then, they also scored 26.7 points per game, seventh in the NFL. Jalen Hurts is the key for this offense and makes this team go at quarterback. He has 2,494 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 68.4% completion percentage. AJ Brown is the best receiver on the team, with 793 yards and four touchdowns on 44 receptions. They have the best-rushing offense in the NFL, with 188.9 yards per game. The combination of Hurts and Saquon Barkley has been lethal on offense. Hurts has 485 yards and 12 touchdowns on 124 carries, while Barkley is in the MVP conversation with 1,499 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 246 carries. This offense is on a roll, and Barkley has a great chance to pad his stats as an MVP favorite against an awful Panthers rushing defense. This entire offense has a great matchup against a struggling Panthers defense.

The Eagles' defense has been great this season. They are first in total defense, allowing 282.8 total yards per game. They are the third-best passing defense in the NFL and seventh in rushing defense. They allow 178 yards through the air and 104.8 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers up front, with Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Jr., and Nakobe Dean having been huge for the Eagles. Then, Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and rookie Cooper DeJean have been massive in the lockdown Philadelphia secondary. This Philadelphia defense has found its stride on their huge winning streak this season. This is an interesting matchup because the Panthers' offense has looked much better in the last three weeks, but the Eagles' defense is a different beast.

Final Panthers-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Eagles look unstoppable thanks to Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts on offense, and then the defense looks like they are the best unit in the NFL. The Panthers are playing well despite their recent losses, and they have given the Chiefs and Buccaneers all they could handle in their last two games. Still, the Eagles have become Super Bowl favorites and should continue their dominance at home against the Panthers with a win. This spread is too big based on how the Panthers are playing. The Panthers should cover this spread, but the Eagles win and continue their winning streak.

Final Panthers-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Carolina Panthers +12.5 (-110)