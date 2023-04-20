Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Philadelphia Eagles have hired former New England Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia as a senior defensive assistant, according to a Thursday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“And now it is official: Eagles have hired former Patriots’ assistant coach Matt Patricia as their new senior defensive assistant, per sources,” wrote Schefter.

BroBible Editor Dov Kleiman wrote the Eagles had hired Patricia as a senior defensive assistant in a Thursday tweet of his own.

“Update: The #Eagles have hired former #Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia as Senior Defensive Assistant, per ESPN’s @Tim_McManus,” he wrote. “Patricia and star CB Darius Slay have a troubled history.”

Matt Patricia, a long-time assistant for the Patriots and the former head coach of the Detroit Lions, went 13–29–1 during his tenure as a head coach. The 48-year-old spent three seasons in Detroit following the firing of Jim Caldwell in early 2018, coaching in 43 games before he was fired after Week 12 of the 2020 season along with then-general manager Bob Quinn.

Both of the Eagles’ coordinators took up jobs with other teams following a 38-35 win by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Indianapolis Colts hired offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to take up the mantle in Indy, while defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon went to the Arizona Cardinals to become their next head coach.

“Shane had a lot of that offensive magic, which is hard to find in this league,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said, via NFL.com. “Offense, in my mind, can be a little more complex and takes a longer time to develop knowing that we’re going to have to find a young quarterback to develop.

“That’s a key factor, but he had to show the leadership, he had to show that he had a presence, and boy did he come through in that in his interview.”