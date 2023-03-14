The Philadelphia Eagles are proposing an alternative to the onside kick and it’s very similar to what the XFL is currently doing.

The Eagles are reportedly suggesting to let the scoring team maintain possession and attempt a 4th-and-20 play from their 20-yard-line instead of attempting an onside kick, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

In the XFL the scoring team can gain an additional possession by converting a 4th-and-15 from their 25-yard-line. If the conversion is successful the drive continues, but if it isn’t the opposing team takes the ball at the spot where the play ended. The XFL does not have onside kicks.

It’s not the first time the Eagles have suggested this rule change. In 2020 the suggestion was nearly indentical to what the XFL uses. The Denver Broncos made a slight amendment to the rule at the time, moving the possession to the 35-yard line.

The NFL did experiment with the idea at the 2020 Pro Bowl instead of having kickoffs. In that game the scoring team had the option of giving the other team the ball at their 25-yard-line to start a possession or take the ball at their own 25 and go for a 4th-and-15.

There didn’t appear to be any follow up on adopting the rule on a full-time basis after the Pro Bowl and it seemed like everyone had moved on. But in the first week of the XFL, the St. Louis Battlehawks used the onside kick alternative and converted the fourth down en route to a 18-15 comeback win against the San Antonio Brahmans. Watching it play out in the XFL game might have been led the Philadelphia Eagles to bring the rule proposal back to the surface.

The onside-kick success rate was at 5.3% (3-of-56) this year.