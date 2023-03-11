Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rather unfortunate end to their dream 2022 season. After dominating the field for most of the year, Philly found themselves in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, they were not able to conquer Mount Mahomes, as KC took home the Lombardi Trophy.

Now, the Eagles enter the 2023 offseason with significant questions on their roster. They’ve already retained some key free agents on their list, such as the ageless Brandon Graham. However, there are still some areas that are a question mark. On offense, Eagles RB Miles Sanders is set to enter free agency. Meanwhile, the defensive side of the ball has multiple playmakers set to hit the open market (and another one potentially getting traded).

Now, the Eagles must decide what to do in free agency. Here are some of the best options they have in the open market.

Jamaal Williams, Lions, RB

A big part of the Eagles’ dominance during the regular season was their ability to punish defenses both on the ground and in the air. Philly’s star WR duo of AJ Brown and Devonta Smith was complemented nicely by a devastating rushing attack. Leading the way there is Miles Sanders, who had 4.9 yards per carry last season for the team.

However, Sanders is set to hit the NFL Free Agency market, and there’s no guarantee that the Eagles will be able to keep him around. With that in mind, the team must look around the market for potential cheaper replacements should the RB depart. One appealing option for Philly could be Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams.

In his second season in Detroit, Jamaal Williams proved that he’s one of the better runners in the league. A dangerous end-zone threat (17 rushing TDs), the Lions WR gathered 4.1 yards per carry last season. He should serve as a viable replacement for the Eagles in case Sanders (or Boston Scott) leaves in free agency.

Jessie Bates III, Bengals, S

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Eagles are in danger of losing the core of the elite secondary unit. James Bradberry, the former Giants standout, is heading into NFL free agency alongside safety CJ Gardner-Johnson. Both players will likely command top dollar in the market. Philly will try their best to keep them on the team, but there’s no guarantees. In addition, while Darius Slay has not requested a trade, Philly has allowed him to seek other options.

Shoring up their secondary will be the number one priority for the Eagles, whether it’s through the NFL draft or the NFL free agency. There are plenty of good cheap options for the team (Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin or Bengals S Vonn Bell, for example). If Philly wants to get a top option to replace CJGJ, though, then Jessie Bates III is a good option for them.

After failing to agree to a new deal, Jessie Bates III will enter the free agent market as arguably the best safety in the class. The Bengals star tallied a career-high four interceptions last year while patrolling Cincy’s underrated defense. The Eagles would love to acquire Bates, but it would require some contract maneuvering to acquire him. He is expected to look for a lucrative deal after spending the 2022 season under the franchise tag.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns, EDGE

The Eagles built their defense last season off of an incredible pass-rush that terrorized opposing offenses. However, most of their stars might be heading out due to free agency. Brandon Graham returned for one more year, at least. However, it’s unclear if their other mid-season signings will return to the team.

A potentially appealing option for the Eagles in free agency is Cleveland Browns EDGE Jadeveon Clowney. While Clowney’s best days as a terrifying rusher are behind him, he still provides value to any defense. He only recorded two sacks for Cleveland last season, but there’s hope that playing alongside other playmakes like Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick will open up opportunities for Clowney to attack relentlessly.

Clowney also helps with the Eagles’ biggest weakness on defense last season: run defense. Despite having a glut of talented men on the front four and the second level, Philly struggled against the run last year. Teams averaged 4.6 yards per carry last year, ranking in the bottom 10 of the league. Clowney’s ability to break apart the rushing attack will be vital for them.

Howie Roseman has his work cut out for him as the Eagles head into this tumultuous offseason. There are holes that need to be filled and a cap space situation that needs to be fixed. Can Roseman retool and find a way to keep their momentum from 2022 going?