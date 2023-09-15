The Philadelphia Eagles got some troubling news during their Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles entered the game without the services of running back Kenneth Gainwell, who is dealing with a rib injury. During the game against the Vikings, running back Boston Scott was forced to leave the contest and was evaluated for a concussion, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The injury further diminished Philadelphia's running back room, which was already growing thin by the time the game started. Thankfully for the Eagles, D'Andre Swift, who was traded to Philadelphia by the Detroit Lions this offseason, stepped up during Thursday's game, recording 62 rushing yards during the first half.

Still, Eagles fans will certainly hope that Boston Scott is able to avoid a concussion and will be able to return soon. Scott has been with the Eagles since 2018 and started two games a season ago during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run. During the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Scott took three carries for eight yards and also caught one pass for nine yards.

He resigned with the team this past March on a one-year contract.

Prior to suffering the injury against the Vikings, Scott had been having a solid game, carrying five times for 41 yards to help complement Swift and running quarterback Jalen Hurts in the backfield.

After the game's conclusion, the Eagles will have eleven days off before hitting the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football on September 25.