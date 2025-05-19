When news broke that Nick Sirianni had agreed to a new multi-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, it felt like every NFL fan, player, and pundit had an opinion on the move.

Some loved it, noting that Sirianni is a Super Bowl Champion and among the winningest coaches in the NFL today. And others? Well, they still aren't convinced that Sirianni is the guy to lead Philadelphia into the future, as he doesn't call the offense or defense, and has some unusual mannerisms that rub opposing fan bases – and some of his own team's supporters – the wrong way.

Breaking down the situation on ESPN's NFL Live, Peter Schrager sided firmly with the former camp, noting that Sirianni deserves his extension because of how well he's led the Eagles over his coaching tenure.

“Yeah, and my take on it is, why shouldn't he get paid? Why shouldn't he get an extension? Everyone else did, and everyone else who has won in the NFL does get that reward. Now, truth of the matter is, Nick Sirianni wouldn't work with every locker room, and Nick Sirianni might not work with every team, but he's Philadelphia's guy, and in that building, they respond to him. The local media had their way with him for the first couple weeks of last season. There was talk after a win in Cleveland on the local Philadelphia airwaves that Sirianni should be removed, should be fired. They respond with that incredible rip on their schedule of just winning all those games in the regular season and then just trashing everyone in the playoffs,” Schrager declared.

“Bottom line is this: Sirianni coaches the Philadelphia Eagles as well as anyone could possibly coach the Philadelphia Eagles. If you were to drop him in the LA Rams locker room, would it be the same? I don't know. Kansas City? I don't know. Minnesota? Who knows? It doesn't matter; they found their guy. He works with them. Why should anyone else have a problem with him getting paid and extended? I'm happy for him.”

Since landing in Philadelphia, Sirianni has a winning percentage of 70.1. He's never had a losing record, made the playoffs in every season, and is currently 1-1 in the Super Bowl, including his big win earlier this year. While he does have a unique approach to interviews and team building, which some folks love and others hate, the fact that he's remained incredibly successful with very little consistency at both offensive and defensive coordinator can only mean one thing: the Eagles have, in fact, found their guy in Sirianni and locked him up as a result.