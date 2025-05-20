After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl win since February of 2018, it felt like a no-brainer that Nick Sirianni would earn a contract extension with Jeffrey Lurie's organization.

Sure, he might not be for everyone, but the Eagles have been among the NFL's most successful teams with Sirianni running the show, and with another Lombardi Trophy now at the NovaCare Center, it's right that he's receiving his flowers, both from those around him and in terms of financial compensation.

And on Tuesday, back in a midnight green uniform for the first time since the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts gave some props to Sirianni too, celebrating his head coach for earning a new deal, as reported by PHLY's Zach Berman.

“Congratulations to him — everything he's been able to achieve and accomplish, he's earned,” Sirianni said. “Just to say his evolution and growth, from my perspective playing quarterback for him his entire tenure here, it's been a great experience, a great ride. It's been a lot learning for the both of us. Hopefully we're just getting started.”

While Sirianni and Hurts have had their ups and downs at the professional level, with fans actively questioning if the duo even like each other over multiple points during their collective tenure, the duo are now professionally linked together for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, if 2024 is of any indication, it's clear that pairing can execute at an extremely high level.

Nick Sirianni opens up about Jalen Hurts' new Eagles OC

Talking to the media about his own extension, his team's Super Bowl win, and what the future holds for the Birds, Sirianni was asked about Hurts having to work with a new offensive coordinator this fall, which has become a decade-long trend for the second-round QB. While Sirianni appreciates the question, he isn't worried about Hurts, as he trusts his quarterback to execute at a high level.

“The same way he's handled it every year. I think he's a guy that just is going to– again, same thing, start right from the beginning again, working out like crazy again, getting ready again in the classroom, getting ready on the field,” Sirianni explained.

“I don't notice any difference, whether it was [former Eagles Offensive Coordinator] Kellen [Moore] being the coordinator, Brian [Johnson], Shane [Steichen], or [current Offensive Coordinator] Kevin [

]. I see the same process that he goes through, which is what makes Jalen special, is that he goes through the same process over and over and over again. The minute details. Just the same, over and over and over again, you just see him go through it and try to get better from new experiences, new voices.

“I think Kevin's done a great job. I really have been impressed with how hungry Kevin is for this opportunity and all the good new ideas that he's bringing. Even though Kevin's been with me for eight years, there's still things that when you're in charge that [you're] like, ‘Hey, now let's do this. Let's give this an opportunity.' So, I'm really excited about where we are there, and I don't see any change in Jalen and anything that he does and how he preps, regardless of who the coordinator is.”

Technically, the Eagles have more or less run Sirianni's offense in every season since he came over from the Indianapolis Colts, but who has been calling the plays has produced very different results over Hurts' tenure with the team. If Patullo can match Moore's efforts, then yeah, the Eagles may be in a good position to defend their titles this fall, but if he's closer to Johnson, the trend of adding a new OC each year might continue into 2026.