Randy Moss is a Minnesota Vikings legend who played for years with Dennis Green, Daunte Culpepper and other members of the team, setting records along the way. Now, he has been joined by Justin Jefferson in one specific category showing the elite production and playmaking capabilities of the two Vikings' stars, past and present.

Jefferson joined Moss in the record books on a night when his frustrating blunder caused social media users to go off on X. Jefferson knew he had a tough battle on his hands against Eagles elite cornerback Darius Slay, and his prediction turned out to be true.

On Thursday, the NFL's official Twitter accounted highlighted a ridiculous league record that Jefferson had set, putting him in the same stratosphere as the Vikings legend Moss.

The only players in NFL history with 5,000+ career receiving yards prior to turning age 25: Justin Jefferson

Randy Moss pic.twitter.com/ODXEjlc3TV — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2023

“Justin Jefferson will be the best receiver of all time by the end of his career,” one fan said about the achievement.

“Impressive accomplishment for both players! Their talent and dedication to the game truly shine at such a young age,” another fan said.

“Jefferson will have a better career than Moss,” still another fan added.

Moss played his first seven seasons with the Vikings, catching a multitude of passes with the team before heading to Oakland to play for the Raiders.

Moss had over 15,000 yards over the course of his NFL career, along with 156 touchdowns and a 15.6 yards-per-catch average.

Jefferson is now in just his fourth season with the Vikings. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he doesn't quite have the same type of skills as the taller Moss but he has shown the ability to beat opposing corners all over the field, from intermediate to short to deep routes and everything in between.

Time will tell if Jefferson ever matches Moss career-wise, but for now, Vikings fans are advised to enjoy the ride.