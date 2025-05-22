The Seattle Mariners are having a great season, coming in at 28-20 through 48 games. However, there are still some lingering issues within the team, and some players who may be wearing out their welcome. There are three players who Mariners fans are already fed up with in 2025, and they must improve to raise their goodwill with the fanbase.

Despite the early injuries to their pitching arms, starting pitching and relief pitching have not been much of a hindrance. Ultimately, while they have improved in a lot of aspects, their lineup continues to struggle with some inconsistency. The Mariners still struggle to hit the ball consistently and they are in the bottom 10 in batting average.

Three players in the Mariners' batting order must improve because the fans are tiring of their struggles. Consequently, their struggles threaten to derail the season, because the Houston Astros could always get hot and catch them. Here are three players who need to up their game.

Rowdy Tellez

The Mariners signed Rowdy Tellez, believing he would be a power threat and a home run machine while also occasionally getting on base through other means. So far, that has not been the case, as his power has not shown as much as Seattle would like. Tellez is struggling, batting just .194 with eight home runs, 22 RBIs, and 15 runs.

If Tellez were to play 150 games (he has only played more than 150 once in his career), then he would finish with 29 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 55 runs. While those are not terrible power stats, his weakness in making general contact overshadows that. Tellez is hitting a home run once every 21 at-bats, and doing a lot of nothing in between. Therefore, he is all or nothing in more ways than one.

Tellez currently hits sixth in the batting order, which indicates he is a bottom-level threat in this lineup. Of course, this Mariners lineup also features Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodriguez, and Cal Raleigh in the 2-4 spots. It does not hurt the team that much when Tellez struggles, but it crushes them when he struggles on days when the other three also slump. Therefore, Tellez must find some more consistency in his batting stroke to make himself more of a threat.

When the Mariners traded for Randy Arozarena, it was supposed to be the boost that they needed to push them to the next level. Unfortunately, it did not work out that way, and he struggled in his first few months in Seattle. Arozarena has not had much better success in 2025, either.

Arozarena is currently batting just .230 with six home runs, 21 RBIs, and 21 runs. Alarmingly, the warning signs of a decline were there last season when he hit his lowest numbers since his career began in 2019. Arozarena has not been stellar at all, costing the team when they have really needed production.

His struggles drive fans nuts because of the high price the Mariners gave up for him. Furthermore, he is in the five-hole in the batting order, right behind Polanco, Rodriguez, and Raleigh. Arozarena has not been the consistent hitter the M's thought they were getting when they traded for him last summer. Because of that, it drives fans wild and weakens what could be a great Mariners lineup.

If the Mariners make the playoffs this season, they will need Arozarena to be more of a threat. Significantly, he has a lot of experience in that aspect, and has been an amazing hitter in the postseason, hitting .336 with 11 home runs, 17 RBIs, and 23 runs through 33 career playoff games. If Arozarena turns it up for a postseason run, fans will forgive him. But for now, his inconsistency is making them fed up.

Leody Taveras

Leody Taveras is not a star player, but he plays a lot. Because of that, it drives Mariners fans crazy when he makes a mistake or strikes out. Ironically, he has not even been with the team that long.

Taveras started the 2025 season with the Texas Rangers and had been with them for several seasons. Then, they placed him on waivers and did not pick him back up. This allowed the Mariners to claim the longtime Ranger. So far, the results have not been good.

Taveras is batting just .182 with one home run, eight RBIs, and seven runs through 13 games. Similar to Tellez, Taveras does not square up much. But unlike Tellez, he is not the supreme power threat that justifies keeping him in the lineup consistently.

Taveras is not going to be the best hitter in the Seattle lineup. However, there is time for him to improve and show that he can contribute. Fans will be more than ready to welcome him into the fold if he can.