The ‘Tush Push' has been a polarizing strategy since the Philadelphia Eagles introduced it, but the end for the Eagles' nearly flawless quarterback sneak could be coming sooner rather than later.

Taking advantage of aiding the runner penalties only being called on players who carry or pull the ball carrier, the Eagles began utilizing a sneak that accentuated the size and strength of their offensive line, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the running back(s). When Hurts takes the snap, the Philadelphia offensive line pushes as hard as they can into the middle of the defense, with Hurts following them and whoever else is lined up in the backfield pushing Hurts forward.

The play has worked to near perfection, so much so that the NFL is now considering banning it. And Roger Goodell may be among its biggest opponents.

This is one of the most unstoppable plays in the NFL 👀 And team presidents and former players have both called for it to be banned. Take a look at how successful Philly has been at the Tush Push, per Next Gen Stats: 2022: 25 of 27 (92.6%)

2023: 35 of 42 (83.3%

2024: 28 of 34… pic.twitter.com/RaMGR68SQv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2025

“In Dec. 2023, I wrote that one of the most important opinions regarding the future of the tush push would come from commissioner Roger Goodell,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Here we in 2025, with Goodell set to stand before 32 owners as the rule proposal gets voted on Wednesday in a revised form.”

Russini posted the message along with an image of an excerpt from her original report, in which she said that she “was told by a league source that Goodell wants to see this play removed from the game permanently.”

In Dec. 2023, I wrote that one of the most important opinions regarding the future of the tush push would come from commissioner Roger Goodell. Here we in 2025, with Goodell set to stand before 32 owners as the rule proposal gets voted on Wednesday in a revised form. pic.twitter.com/DGmZzdaDiQ — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) May 20, 2025

If that is still the case, which it certainly seems to be, the Eagles will have to think of another way to almost always score on the goal line or get a first down in short-yardage situations. Goodell said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show' during the NFL Draft last month that “a lot of coaches” questioned whether the Tush Push was a football play or safe enough to stick around the NFL.

Goodell said he believed that the owners would eventually “develop a consensus” on the topic. As is the case with all rule changes, 24 of the league's 32 owners must vote to ban the Tush Push for it to happen.

Regardless of the outcome, the Eagles will enter the 2025 season trying to defend the Super Bowl title they won in February.