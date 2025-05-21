Recent talk in NFL circles has centered on what will happen to the “tush push” after the Green Bay Packers proposed a ban earlier this offseason. While any team in the NFL can run it, the Philadelphia Eagles epitomize it best.

The idea of a ban was put to a vote at the ownership spring meetings in Minneapolis, and by a vote of 22-10, it narrowly missed, so it's not banned. The play would have been banned if 24 teams had voted yes, but it missed by just two votes.

The Eagles run the play best, and future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jason Kelce was in Minneapolis to lobby and advocate for it on behalf of the Eagles.

Their social media accounts immediately lit up in excitement, and they trolled the rest of the NFL by posting a 26-minute compilation of the Eagles running the tush push, to show the rest of the NFL how well they run the play. The pettiness is palpable.

The failed vote also saw teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia vote against the ban. These teams helped the play live on for at least another season.

Safety has been a primary concern behind the ban gaining steam over the last few seasons. However, some pundits and fans have countered this argument by saying they are using “safety” as a cover when, in fact, they are annoyed by the play and how well teams, namely the Eagles, can run it.

The play's success rate is a high 86%, because it's all about following your blocks to get as many as two yards or as little as mere inches, and because of that, it ends up being a test of strength.

This has to end all talk of the play being banned for the foreseeable future. The Eagles made a passionate, data-focused plea to the owners, and they won out. They deserve to be petty today after that.