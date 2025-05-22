The Indiana Pacers once again won in epic fashion during the playoffs, and this time, it was the New York Knicks who had to face their fate. Before the Pacers secured the win, they had to make their comeback in the fourth quarter, where they were down nine points with less than a minute remaining. Aaron Nesmith was a big part of the comeback as he knocked down six three-pointers in the quarter.

With seconds left, Tyrese Haliburton then hit a crazy shot that hit the rim, bounced up, and dropped right in. The fans in Madison Square Garden couldn't believe what was happening, and at the top of the arena, the NBA on TNT crew was losing their mind as well.

The Fellas couldn't BELIEVE Haliburton's game-tying shot 😱

“Oh my God,” Draymond Green said after Haliburton hit the shot.

The camera then panned to Shaq and Ernie Johnson, who both had shocked faces after the epic shot. Green then realized that the shot was a two-pointer and not a three-pointer, but that didn't stop his joy with Charles Barkley. Kenny Smith was then seen imitating the choking sign that Haliburton made.

It was a game to remember, and though the Pacers didn't end it in regulation, they were able to finish the job in overtime.

Pacers make another epic comeback in playoffs

The Pacers have shown during this playoff run that they're one of the most resilient teams in the league, and they did it once again in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Haliburton has been the leader of the comebacks, and after he hit the shot at the end of regulation, he did the infamous Reggie Miller choke sign.

After the game, Haliburton noted that he made the sign because he thought the Pacers had won, but it ended up being a two-pointer.

“I wasn't like plotting on it or anything. If I would had known it was a two, I would not have done it. I might have wasted it. If I do it again, people might say I'm aura farming. I don't plan on using it again.”

The Pacers have once again won Game 1 of their series, and things have worked out well when they did it in the past two rounds. This probably caught the Knicks off guard, but it shouldn't have been a surprise since they've been doing this for most of the postseason.