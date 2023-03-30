Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After reaching the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles are working to perfect their roster for another deep postseason run. In their latest move, the Eagles addressed the major loss of Javon Hargrave.

Philadelphia has signed defensive lineman Kentavius Street, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The terms of the contract are not yet known.

Street spent this past season with the New Orleans Saints after spending the first three years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. In New Orleans, Street appeared in all 17 games, racking up 29 tackles, eight quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks.

The defensive lineman has shown a much better propensity of getting to the quarterback. While his 3.5 sacks were a new career-high, Street had three with the 49ers in 2022. As he joins Philadelphia, the Eagles will look for Street to continue getting to the quarterback.

One of Street’s main goals will be helping the Eagles replace Javon Hargrave. The defensive lineman signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the 49ers this offseason. While Street won’t be a one-for-one replacement for Hargrave, he’ll surely play a big role in replacing his production.

Kentavius Street is just 26-years-old. He has grown over the last two seasons and transformed himself into a strong rotational lineman in the NFL. Now, Street will join a defensive line that features the likes of Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Josh Sweat.

Street will look to continue his progression up the NFL ladder. The Eagles will be counting on him to continue his improvement as Philadelphia looks to reclaim their NFC throne.