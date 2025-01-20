Similarly to how Dan Campbell felt after the Detroit Lions lost to the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay seemed to be feeling the same following a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to end their playoff journey. And now that the Rams' season is officially over, McVay had some emotional words for reporters, per Stu Jackson on X.

“Sean McVay: ‘The finality of (this season) is tough for me to swallow because of the love and appreciation that I have for this group,' ” Jackson wrote.

In fact, McVay began his post-game conference with a humbling message, showing how much he loves the team he reps day in and day out, per Michael J. Duarte on X.

” ‘I’m damn proud to be associated with this football team.' — Sean McVay in his opening comments after losing to the Eagles 28-22,” Duarte wrote.

With rumors surrounding McVay after their Super Bowl win and how he could chase a broadcasting job, his comments show his true loyalty to the team, the organization, and the fanbase.

After a Wild Card exit in the 2023-24 playoffs, there were mild expectations for the Rams heading into 2024. But, the Rams took over the NFC West with a 10-7 record, securing a spot in the playoffs.

Following a dominant 27-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Wild Card Weekend, the Rams had a lot of momentum heading into the divisional round.

However, facing the cold elements of Philly on Sunday, the Rams weren't able to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship Game, falling to the Eagles 28-22.

And after the loss, McVay was emotional, as any coach would be following a loss in the divisional round.

Not that any loss is easy to swallow in the NFL, but when it's a playoff loss, those emotions are heightened even more.

When remembering that every person on a roster is a human being with feelings and emotions, it was even tougher to see McVay look so defeated as he greeted each player into the locker room following the loss.

So, while the Rams ultimately fell short in their playoff journey, McVay has proven to be one of the top coaches in the NFL, and this is far from the end for him and his team.