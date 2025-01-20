The Philadelphia Eagles were teetering on the edge of giving up a big lead in the final moments of their divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford had already directed one late touchdown drive and the Rams had the ball on a 3rd-and-2 play from the Eagles 22 with 1:14 remaining. Instead of giving up the lead in heartbreaking fashion, Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter broke through the Rams offensive line and sacked Stafford for a 9-yard loss.

Expand Tweet

That was the decisive play in Philadelphia's 28-22 victory, a game that propelled the team to the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in that game January 26 for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Carter had a brilliant game for the Eagles, registering 5 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2 tackles for loss 1 pass batted down and 3 quarterback hits. The second-year player had taken motivation from Rams linebacker Jared Verse, who had professed his dislike for Eagles fans and all things green. Carter said he and his teammates had taken notice of Verse's remarks.

“You know that’s motivation to us,” Carter said after the game. “It’s still cool. I love his game. He’s a baller.”

The numbers bear Carter out. Verse had 5 quarterback pressures, 4 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Eagles use explosive plays to advance to NFC title game

The Eagles defense may have provided the clinching plays in the victory over the Rams, but the Philadelphia offense came through with three eye-opening touchdown runs that allowed them to build a two-touchdown lead late in the fourth quarter.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts opened the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the game. Hurts carried the ball around the right side of the offensive line and then sprinted down the sidelines for the score.

Saquon Barkley came up with his own huge play later in the first quarter. He blasted over right tackle and raced 62 yards for the Eagles' second touchdown. Once he got into the open, he was able to race past Verse and find the endzone.

Barkley was not finished. He scored his second touchdown of the game with 4:36 remaining in the fourth quarter as he raced 76 yards after taking a hand off from Hurts. That play gave the Eagles a 28-15 lead and it appeared to give Philadelphia full control of the game, but Stafford led the Rams on a TD drive and then had another opportunity that was blunted by Carter's heroics.