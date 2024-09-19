The Philadelphia Eagles are not a perfect storm thus far in 2024. Their embarrassing Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons provided the clear evidence. After starting 8-0 in each of the previous two seasons, the Eagles have an array of issues, just as they did in their historic collapse following Week 10 a year ago.

On a night the defense allowed Kirk Cousins complete 20-of-29 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, the energy just wasn't brought through four quarters. Among the woes, new Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff was blanked from the box score.

Huff has been a major concern, as he's recorded just one tackle and zero sacks since entering Philadelphia. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio addressed the defensive issues and Huff's slow start, via Tim McManus of ESPN.

“He’s working hard at it, and we’re going to stick with him,” Fangio said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

Huff was signed by the Eagles to a three-year, $51 million deal in the offseason, following a breakout campaign for the New York Jets where he recorded a whopping 10 sacks, 29 tackles and 21 QB hits. General manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni were hoping that'd be the case in his fifth NFL season, but it just doesn't seem to be happening.

Eagles defense still isn't fixed in 2024

The Eagles defense has now gone two consecutive games where they allowed their opponent to score over 20 points and allow nearly 250 passing yards. No team in the NFL is going to win many games when they constantly have to outscore their opponent offensively. Even an offense like the Eagles currently have with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

While the Eagles have struggled mightily in the secondary since early last season, their run defense hasn't looked this weak in a long time. They are allowing the most rushing yards per carry.

The hope here is that Fangio can get the defense back on the right track. But through two games, against very middle-of-the-pack offenses, he hasn't done a whole lot to alleviate the struggles they had in their nightmarish 2023-24 season. It's going to be interesting to see how they do in Week 3, and if Bryce Huff can start making something happen against the current bully of the NFL in the New Orleans Saints.