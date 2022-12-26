By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox will be out indefinitely after suffering a significant toe injury, according to multiple sources. The 26-year-old cornerback underwent an MRI to confirm the diagnosis on Monday morning.

Avonte Maddox logged 24 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, one sack and one interception on the season in his fifth year with the Eagles before the injury. The former fourth-round pick played in 26% of the team’s defensive snaps against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, earning three combined tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in 19 total snaps.

Philadelphia will still be able to rely on safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to take snaps out of the slot should the Eagles choose to bring him out of injured reserve. CJ Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney against the Green Bay Packers, sidelining him the 11-game starter and former outside linebacker for an indefinite period of time.

The Eagles injury news broke just hours after Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson was not expected to play in the regular season again after he was diagnosed with a torn abdominal tendon, wrote ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. He suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Cowboys. Johnson started in all 15 of his games with the Eagles, not allowing a single sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season in just under 2,200 snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles’ defense vowed to bounce back after allowing 40 points to the Cowboys last Saturday. Cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox took to Twitter to show their dedication to keeping a nearly-unstoppable run from the red-hot Eagles alive.

“We will bounce back!!” wrote Slay, who earned two tackles as he faced a Cowboys wide receiver core featuring a thousand-yard receiver in CeeDee Lamb.

“WATCH THE RESPONSE!” added Cox, who earned two tackles of his own on Saturday.