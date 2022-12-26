By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles, going by wins and losses, have been the best team in the NFL for the 2022-23 season. Led by an MVP-caliber quarterback in Jalen Hurts, the Eagles, who are already assured of a spot in the postseason, have a chance to avoid the Wild Card round altogether if they finish the season on a high note. However, the Eagles will have to weather a few injury knocks along the way, including to Pro Bowler offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Following the Eagles’ Week 16 40-34 loss to division rivals Dallas Cowboys with Gardner Minshew starting in place of Hurts, Philly took a devastating blow in the form of a Lane Johnson injury. Johnson is not expected to be healthy for the Eagles’ final two regular season games against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants due to a torn tendon in the abdominal area, per Adam Schefter.

However, if all goes well in Johnson’s recovery, the Eagles remain ‘hopeful’ that he could be fit enough to suit up for their playoff run.

The 32-year old offensive tackle, who has played for the Eagles his entire career, has suited up in all of Philadelphia’s 15 games thus far. Lane Johnson has maintained his stellar play, nabbing his fourth Pro Bowl selection this year in the process. His absence may prove to be crucial for a team who has relied on him for 93 percent of their offensive snaps.

Moreover, Johnson’s injury couldn’t have come at a more crucial time. Jalen Hurts is also hurting, nursing a shoulder sprain on his throwing arm, no less. Hurts could make his return as soon as next week against the Saints, but as is the case with injuries, there is considerable uncertainty involved. The Eagles will be hoping that two of their offensive stalwarts recover in time as they head into the most important juncture of the season.