Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is already creating a positive rapport with his new teammates, including Rashaad Penny.

During Penny’s introductory press conference on Thursday, the former Seattle Seahawks running back was asked what Hurts’ message was to him following his deal with the Eagles.

“He’s ready to win the Super Bowl. I’m on it with him. I’m with him and I know the whole team is with him too,” Penny said. “I’m excited for this opportunity.”

The Eagles reached the Super Bowl last season thanks in large part to a breakout season from Hurts under center. His leadership in the Philadelphia locker room has grown exponentially since he took over as the full-time starter late in his rookie season in 2020.

Penny inked a one-year deal with the NFC Champions on Tuesday worth up to $2.1 million. He will presumably compete for the starting running back job with third-year back Kenneth Gainwell after the departure of Miles Sanders to the Carolina Panthers.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Penny has struggled to stay on the field during his five-year career but has shown flashes of brilliance when he does suit up.

He averaged 5.7 yards per carry in his 42 career games. Last season, Penny averaged over six yards per carry before a broken fibula ended his year in Week 5.

If healthy, Rashaad Penny could make an immediate impact on Philly’s dynamic offense. Despite the addition of Penny, expect teams to still dial in on Hurts being the biggest running threat on the team.

A player like Penny though, who has dealt with blow after blow throughout his career might be the perfect weapon for an Eagles team hungry to get back to the Super Bowl.