The quarterback sneak used to be a simple play in the NFL that required a quick snap and even quicker feet by the quarterback and his offensive line to gain a few feet that would provide a first down or touchdown. But in recent years, the play has looked more like a rugby scrum. That has often been the case when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles attempted the play in recent seasons.

Hurts used the play throughout the recently completed season, including the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. Several players would get behind Hurts and help him gain yardage by pushing him forward.

The “tush push” play is legal in the NFL, but that may not be the case in the upcoming season. The league’s competition committee is expected to study the play that has become such an effective tool for the Eagles.

In the Eagles’ 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Jalen Hurts had 6 quarterback sneak plays. He was pushed forward by teammates on each of them and he made first downs on each of them.

Former NFL vice president of officiating and Fox Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino thinks the NFL will outlaw the play. “I think the league is going to look at this, and I’d be shocked if they don’t make a change,’’ Blandino said.

Sean Payton, recently hired by the Denver Broncos as their head coach, told Blandino he would use the push on every quarterback sneak his team has next season if the rule is not changed.