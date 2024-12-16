ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft this year, and he's done everything and more of what he's been asked. Every week, Mitchell takes on the best wide receiver from the opposing team and locks them down, which has led the Eagles to have one of the best defenses in the league this season.

Mitchell is finally being noticed for his strong play and is now the betting favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, surpassing Jared Verse. The Los Angeles Rams edge rusher has been the favorite since Week 2, but with the way Mitchell has been playing, there's no surprise that he's at the top now.

As the season winds down, if Mitchell continues to do what he does on the field and Verse doesn't play out of his mind in these final games, there's a good chance the Eagles cornerback will be winning some hardware.

Quinyon Mitchell having big rookie season for Eagles

Quinyon Mitchell has received nothing but praise in his rookie season for what he's doing at his position. After their game against the Washington Commanders earlier this season, people were calling for him to win Defensive Player of the Year for the job he did against Terry McLaurin.

“Should be the favorite for the DROY (Defensive Rookie of the Year) right now. Quinyon Mitchell,” the Pat McAfee Show co-host Darius Butler, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

When the season first started, head coach Nick Sirianni gave praise to Mitchell and what he had done through three weeks of playing.

“We have the ability to be flexible with the different pieces that we have back there, so you never know,” Sirianni said. “As far as just how he’s done, I think he’s done a nice job. I think he’s made some good plays on the football. I think we told you guys from the beginning, very confident and not fazed by anything. And he gets to go against two really good receivers, and our entire receiving core, actually, every day at practice.

Since training camp, Mitchell has shown that he isn't afraid of backing down from anybody, and during this time of the season, that type of mentality is needed. The Eagles are on a 10-game winning streak, and they may be one of the hottest teams in the league right now. If anybody runs into them during the playoffs, there's no doubt that it will be a dogfight.