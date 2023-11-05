Rashaad Penny speaks up about his minimal role in the Eagles, backfield ahead of Week 9's game against the Cowboys.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Rashaad Penny has only appeared in one game so far in the 2023 NFL season, but he might see the field again in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys. Penny would take any opportunity for him to shine and prove that people who have counted him out are wrong.

“People say, for example, I’ve lost my explosion,” Penny recently said (h/t Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I haven’t gotten a chance to even show that yet.”

With Boston Scott ruled out of the Cowboys game because of personal reasons, Penny has a shot of seeing his first snaps on the field since Week 2's win over the Minnesota Vikings at home.

D'Andre Swift unquestionably remains the top running back in Philadelphia, while Kenneth Gainwell is Swift's chief backup. Penny is usually the last man on the Eagles' RB depth chart, but he'll be third this week, at least. In the Vikings game, Penny only had three rushing attempts for nine rushing yards.

The Eagles' rushing attack will be put to the test against Dallas' D

The Eagles are among the top rushing teams in the NFL. With a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts and a talented running back in Swift, Philadelphia is fifth in the league in rushing play rate (46.06%) and seventh with 132.3 rushing yards per game.

Picking up yards against the Cowboys' stout defense is going to be easier said than done. However, Dallas is also just 17th in the league with 108.9 rushing yards allowed per game and 18th in 4.1 yards per carry surrendered.

Penny joined the Eagles after signing a one-year, $1.35 million deal last March.