The NFC battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles should be electric! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Eagles prediction and pick.

The Cowboys (5-2) are riding high after their huge win over the Los Angeles Rams. They dominated 43-20 in a game that was never close even from the beginning. The Cowboys' defense has shown to be the best in the NFL with the huge plays they are making on that side of the ball. Dallas has responded very well after their bad loss to the San Francisco 49ers … who have yet to win a game since beating Dallas.

The Eagles (7-1) are expected to win the NFC right now as the Niners have lost three straight. They are coming off a huge win over the Washington Commanders for the second time this season. Washington plays the Eagles very well and in their two losses to Philly this year, they have lost by a combined 10 points. If the Eagles didn't stumble against the New York Jets a few weeks ago then they would be (8-0).

Here are the Cowboys-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Eagles Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +3 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles: -3 (-115)

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 9

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Left Tackle Tyron Smith is questionable with a neck injury ahead of this game. Dallas will certainly need his presence protecting Dak Prescott. The run game has yet to come alive for the Cowboys this year. Tony Pollard has just 423 yards and two scores on the campaign. Furthermore, his two scores came Week 1 against the New York Giants. Pollard and the run game need to come alive for this matchup or else the Eagles defense will shut them down.

CeeDee Lamb is coming off his best game of the year with 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He even carried the ball once for 12 yards. It will be fun to see him go against this elite Eagles' defense that has shut teams down for the most part. As it is necessary in every game, Dak will need to not turn the ball over and give the Cowboys as many opportunities to score as possible.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Everyone loves to chatter about the tush push but A.J. Brown has been the talk of the offense over the last several weeks. He's on a tear right now doing something no receiver has ever done. The Ole Miss product has eclipsed 125+ receiving yards in six straight games and could easily do it again this week. He has three touchdowns in his last two games and caught every ball thrown his way in the win over Washington last week. He's second in yards with 939 behind Tyreek Hill, who has 1,014 on the year.

The Eagles go as Jalen Hurts goes and that seems to be working at the moment. The Eagles are scoring 28 points per game and have 224 total points on the season. Hurts has 2,140 passing yards which is 7th in the league. He needs to control the interceptions as he has eight on the season already. If he can do that then the Eagles should be in a position to cover this spread. The Dallas defense can take over a game at any point.

Final Cowboys-Eagles Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia is about to enter a gauntlet of tough opponents starting with the Cowboys. They need this win to keep the momentum going for what is one of the toughest stretches of games you will see. All of their next six opponents have at least five wins on the season with two or fewer losses.

With that said, I like the Eagles to cover this spread at home in a high-scoring affair. They seem to be better all-around and I can see Kevin Byard making a huge impact in this game.

Final Cowboys-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -3 (-115); Over 46.5 (115)